Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 635 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 635 ($7.83).

SHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.90) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.94) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 568.50 ($7.01). 369,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,592. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 592.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 605.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

