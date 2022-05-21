ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to report sales of $118.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.75 million to $119.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $104.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $483.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.23 million to $485.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $549.05 million, with estimates ranging from $546.79 million to $551.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,121,000 after purchasing an additional 177,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.43. 171,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,476. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

