ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Cap of $16.12 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and approximately $6,510.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003700 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,470,255 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.