Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading Down 3.8%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.