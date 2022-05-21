Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to post sales of $624.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $607.90 million and the highest is $642.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $419.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,833,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,303. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

