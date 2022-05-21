Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 497,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,858. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

