Research Analysts Set Expectations for Passage Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,191.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $15,529,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

