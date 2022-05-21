Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $209,262,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $187,135,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $170,897,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.