Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.53. 374,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,084. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

