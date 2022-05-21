Renaissance Group LLC Sells 3,602 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

BAH stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

