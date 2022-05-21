Renaissance Group LLC Sells 11,415 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CGI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CGI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,156,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 262,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

