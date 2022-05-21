Renaissance Group LLC Sells 10,740 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $32,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. 1,848,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

