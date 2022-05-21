Renaissance Group LLC Has $40.49 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $166.94. 73,736,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,168,043. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $486.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

