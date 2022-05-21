Renaissance Group LLC Has $37.52 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $37,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fortinet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.28. 2,293,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.12 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

