Renaissance Group LLC Has $35.47 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $35,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.22.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

