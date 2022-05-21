Renaissance Group LLC Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,362 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after acquiring an additional 324,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.63.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.69. The company has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

