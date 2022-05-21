Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.