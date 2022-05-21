Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Stock Price Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.
Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.