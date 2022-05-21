RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

RDHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 322,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

