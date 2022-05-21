RED (RED) Price Down 0.9% This Week

RED (RED) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $299,825.86 and $594.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00237832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003034 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.