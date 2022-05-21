Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,798. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.