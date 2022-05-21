Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Cut by Analyst

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $112.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

