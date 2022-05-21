Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Atlanticus Holdings Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlanticus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATLC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

ATLC opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

