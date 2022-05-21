Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Cormark (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

