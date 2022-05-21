Q Investments (CVE:QI) Stock Price Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating) shares were down 27.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The stock has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 143.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57.
About Q Investments (CVE:QI)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Q Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.