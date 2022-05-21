Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.06. 2,102,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,437,751 shares of company stock worth $43,887,309. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,927,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 531,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.