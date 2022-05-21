Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading Up 6.5%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 272,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 461,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

