Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 409,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,413,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.