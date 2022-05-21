Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 409,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,413,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

