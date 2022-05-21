Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $770.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

PSO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 575,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

