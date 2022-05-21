Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $42.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.68. 5,894,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,448. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

