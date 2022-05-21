Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,246,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 71,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 27,016,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,651,719. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

