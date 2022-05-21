Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.02.

Get Noront Resources alerts:

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.