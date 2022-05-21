Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.02.
Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)
