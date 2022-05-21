Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 139,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

