Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NXH opened at C$1.71 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.8304635 EPS for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

