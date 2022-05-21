Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $6.11 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $843,372.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006976 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,525,613 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

