MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.25 ($53.39).

MorphoSys stock opened at €19.63 ($20.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($17.14) and a 12-month high of €72.84 ($75.88).

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

