Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Trading Down 1.1%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNARF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.