Mode Global (LON:MODE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.10). 108,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 696,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).
The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.84.
Mode Global Company Profile (LON:MODE)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.