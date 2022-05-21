Mode Global (LON:MODE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.10). 108,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 696,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.84.

Mode Global Company Profile (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets, and earn interest on Bitcoin holdings; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses. It also offers social media and mobile payment platforms to make and receive payments by using mobile phones.

