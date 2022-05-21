Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00194023 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001299 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.62 or 0.00405886 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

