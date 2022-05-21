Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) Insider Sells £3,649,868 in Stock

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) insider Daksh Gupta sold 912,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £3,649,868 ($4,499,344.18).
LON MMH opened at GBX 395 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.56. The company has a market cap of £309.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56. Marshall Motor Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.93).
