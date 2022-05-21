Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH) Insider Sells £3,649,868 in Stock

Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) insider Daksh Gupta sold 912,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £3,649,868 ($4,499,344.18).

LON MMH opened at GBX 395 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.56. The company has a market cap of £309.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56. Marshall Motor Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.93).

Marshall Motor Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and servicing of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 113 franchise dealerships representing 22 various brand partners in 28 counties in England.

