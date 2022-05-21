Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading Up 5.3%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

