LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 1,608,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,615. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

