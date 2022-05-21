Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.28. 481,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,087. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

