Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

