Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 47,173 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 641,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.