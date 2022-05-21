Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,458,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 22,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 22,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. 30,538,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,047,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

