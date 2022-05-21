Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $130,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,725,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,741,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $386.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

