Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $60.98. 29,126,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,405,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.