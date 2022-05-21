Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 327 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.80. 1,798,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,836. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

