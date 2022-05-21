Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.59. 6,302,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,983. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.65 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

